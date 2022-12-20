Central forces to start arriving in Tripura from next week for assembly polls due early 2023

Around 300 companies of central forces are expected to be deployed in Tripura for assembly polls due early 2023, and the first lot of the troops is likely to come to the northeastern state next week, officials said on Tuesday.

The Election Commission has decided to start sending central paramilitary forces to Tripura from next week, Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao told PTI.

“Central paramilitary forces will start going to states where elections are due early 2023 from the next week of this month. These forces will come from different places of the country through trains,” the CEO said.

Around 300 companies of central forces are "expected to be deployed in the northeastern state to ensure free and fair elections" even as there is “no specific security” threat, another official said.