Central forces to stay in Bengal for 10 more days: Calcutta HC

The central armed forces personnel, who came to West Bengal amid the recently concluded panchayat polls, will remain in Kolkata for an additional 10 days, the Calcutta High Court informed on Monday.

After reviewing the post-poll situation in the state, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs sought an extension for the forces to remain and had also informed the division bench of the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya.

While clearing the proposal on Monday afternoon, the bench said that additional personnel may be deployed in case of any further violence.

The forces were intially slated to remain till July 21.