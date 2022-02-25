Central Secretariat Service officials assemble at North Block against delayed promotions

An unprecedented situation arose in North Block on Friday when officials of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) assembled outside the Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension.



These officials have been demanding an expedited decision on the promotion of officials which has been delayed by six years. These employees are saying that nearly 30 per cent positions in the CSS are vacant in the middle to senior management rank in various Central ministries as the Union government has not promoted officials of the CSS for the past six years.