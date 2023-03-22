Central University of Kerala to confer honorary doctorate on P T Usha

This will be the first honorary doctorate awarded by the Central University of Kerala, an official statement said.

Representing India, Usha has won 33 medals, including 19 golds, in the Asian Games and Asian Championship.

She was the first Indian athlete to win medals in four consecutive Asian Games and also six medals, including five gold, in the Jakarta Asian Athletic Meet in 1985. "Usha is the star who has given many moments that have made the country proud," the university said.

The former athlete heads the Usha School of Athletics in Kinaloor, which has produced numerous successful athletes, who over 20 years have won 79 international medals for India so far.

"She is widely regarded as the genius who paved a strong athletic culture in the country," the university said.