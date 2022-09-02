Central Vista: Delhi panel gives green nod to 'Executive Enclave' which will house new PMO

The Forest Department had on August 23 granted permission to the Central Public Works Department, the user agency, to transplant 487 of the 807 trees at the site under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.



CPWD officials said the proposal had been submitted for environmental clearance in December last year.



The SEAC, which vets the proposals before they are sent to SEIAA for clearance, had earlier this month set up a sub-committee to examine the implementation of the Delhi government's policy for tree transplantation and review the site plan in order to retain trees.



Under the policy notified by the government in December 2020, agencies concerned are required to transplant a minimum of 80 per cent of the trees affected by their development works.