Central Vista project: 487 trees to make way for new 'Executive Enclave'

The Central Public Works Department will transplant 487 trees for the construction of an 'Executive Enclave' as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, according to official documents.

The Executive Enclave will house the new Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Secretariat, India House and the National Security Council Secretariat.



According to a revised proposal for environmental clearance to the Rs 1,381-crore project, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) recently informed the Delhi state-level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) that it would maintain 1,022 trees at the site, so as to have a tree per 80 square metre of plot area as per the guidelines of the Union environment ministry.