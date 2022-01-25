Centre announces 51 Jeevan Raksha Padak on eve of Republic Day
The Centre on Tuesday announced 51 Jeevan Raksha series of awards of 2021 for the meritorious acts of humans in saving life of a person.
According to the Union Home Ministry, out of 51 Jeevan Raksha Padak, six are Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, 16 Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and 29 Jeevan Raksha Padak. Five awardees have been given posthumously.
Among the six Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak are Sarath R.R. (Posthumous), in Kerala; Jatin Kumar (Posthumous), from Uttar Pradesh; Ramavtar Godara (Posthumous) from Rajasthan; Gyan Chand (Posthumous) of Ministry of Railways; Amit Kumar Bhowal (Posthumous) from West Bengal and Anil Kumar of Ministry of Railways.
The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given to persons for a meritorious act of a human in saving the life of a person. The award is given in three categories, namely, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak. Persons of all walks of life are eligible for these awards. The award can also be conferred posthumously.
The decoration of the award (medal, certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and lump sum monetary allowance) is presented to the awardee in due course by the respective Union Ministries/Organizations/State Government to which the awardee belongs.
