Centre approves proposal for opening new Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 651 districts

The Centre has approved the proposal of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), to invite online applications for opening new Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 651 districts in different states/UTs.



With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, PMBJP was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, in 2008.



Under this scheme, there are already more than 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras functional across the country. The government has set a target to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by March 2024.