Centre asks SC to reconsider gay lawyer's elevation as Delhi HC judge

On Monday, a Supreme Court bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul warned against judicial intervention if the government does not act upon the names that were cleared by the collegium. The apex court clarified that once the recommendation has been reiterated, the names have to be cleared.



The apex court questioned Centre's counsel, whether its recommendations were withheld since the law passed by Centre on setting up the National Judicial Appointment Commision could not pass the muster.



On November 11, the Supreme Court expressed its strong discontent over delay in appointment of judges, saying "needless to say that unless the bench is adorned by competent lawyers the very concept of rule of law and justice suffers".