Centre asks states to restart monitoring ILI, SARI cases amid Covid surge in southeast Asia

He further said the state machinery should create required awareness and ensure adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and practise effective hand and respiratory hygiene.



With a spike in COVID-19 cases across Southeast Asia and some countries of Europe, a high-level meeting was chaired by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on March 16 where the states were advised to focus on aggressive genome sequencing, intensified surveillance and overall vigil on the Covid situation, Bhushan said in the letter.



He also emphasised continued focus on the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat and vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.



"All the states and Union Territories must observe all precautions and not let the guard down while resuming economic and social activities," Bhushan stated.



"It is also vital that states may ensure all eligible people are motivated to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as per the recent expansion of vaccination drive," he added.