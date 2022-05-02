Centre asks states/UTs to review health facility preparedness amid rising temperature

Health facilities need to increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels, measures to reduce indoor heat through cool/green roof, window shades, shade outside, among others.



Rainwater harvesting and recycling plants may also be explored for self sufficiency in water, the letter highlighted.



States may also utilise Information, Education and Communication (IEC) as well as community level awareness materials regarding the precautions to be taken by the population to safeguard themselves against heat waves, it added.



Among the don'ts, the Centre has advised people to avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm, avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon, avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, or drinks with large amount of sugar stating these may lead to loss of more body fluid or cause stomach cramps, avoid high protein food and stale food and not leave children or pets in parked vehicle among others.



Among the dos, it advised people to stay hydrated, covered, alert, and stay indoors as much as possible.



Elderly or sick people living alone should be supervised and their health monitored on a daily basis, it said.



For employers and workers, the ministry advised that cool drinking water should be provided at work place and workers should be cautioned to avoid direct sunlight and shaded work area should be provided for workers.



The letter added that exposure to high outdoor and indoor temperatures can induce heat stress, directly and indirectly, leading to heat-related illnesses like heat rash (prickly heat), heat oedema (swelling of hands, feet and ankles), heat cramps (muscle cramps), heat tetany, heat syncope (fainting), heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.