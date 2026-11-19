Centre backs former SC judge Ranjana Desai as mediator in Reliance gas dispute
The Centre told the Supreme Court it had no objection to the former judge mediating the $1.55 billion Krishna–Godavari basin dispute. Two domain experts are expected to assist her
The Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it had no reservations about Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai serving as sole mediator.
The court appointed Desai on 30 October with both sides’ consent and asked her to seek assistance from two domain experts.
Reliance Industries, BP and Niko are challenging a Delhi High Court ruling that set aside an arbitral award in their favour.
The Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it had no objection to former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai serving as the sole mediator in its dispute with Reliance Industries and its partners over gas that migrated between adjoining blocks in the Krishna–Godavari basin.
Attorney General R Venkataramani told a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that Desai had expressed concern that the government might object to her role. He said the Centre had conveyed to her that it had no reservations. The Chief Justice said both sides had agreed to her appointment.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a private party, said the Centre had proposed a former petroleum secretary as one of the two experts who would assist Desai. Sibal said he had no objection to the nominee provided the former official had played no role in the case while in office. He said the Attorney General had given an assurance on the matter.
The Supreme Court appointed Desai on 30 October after the parties were unable to reach a settlement. It asked her to draw on the expertise of two specialists suggested by the parties. On 20 May, the court had declined Reliance’s request to pause the appeal hearing while the companies pursued a settlement with the Centre.
How the dispute began
The case concerns gas that migrated from blocks operated by state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) into the adjoining KG-D6 block in the Bay of Bengal. Reliance operates KG-D6 with a 60 per cent interest. BP holds 30 per cent and Niko holds the remaining 10 per cent.
A government-appointed committee led by retired judge A P Shah concluded in August 2016 that the KG-D6 contractor had benefited from producing gas that migrated from ONGC’s blocks. It said compensation should go to the government as the owner of the resources before extraction.
The oil ministry raised an initial demand of $1.47 billion in November 2016 for gas produced over the seven years to 31 March 2016. The amount rose to $1.55 billion after adjustments for royalties already paid and the addition of interest. Reliance disputed the ministry’s interpretation of the production-sharing contract and issued an arbitration notice.
Why the case is before the Supreme Court
An international arbitration tribunal rejected the Centre’s claim in July 2018. In a 2–1 decision, it also awarded the three companies $8.3 million in compensation, according to a Reliance regulatory filing.
A single judge of the Delhi High Court upheld the award in May 2023. A division bench reversed that ruling on 14 February 2025 and set aside the award, prompting Reliance, BP Exploration (Alpha) and Niko (NECO) to appeal to the Supreme Court.
With PTI inputs