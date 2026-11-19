The Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it had no reservations about Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai serving as sole mediator.

The court appointed Desai on 30 October with both sides’ consent and asked her to seek assistance from two domain experts.

Reliance Industries, BP and Niko are challenging a Delhi High Court ruling that set aside an arbitral award in their favour.

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it had no objection to former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai serving as the sole mediator in its dispute with Reliance Industries and its partners over gas that migrated between adjoining blocks in the Krishna–Godavari basin.

Attorney General R Venkataramani told a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that Desai had expressed concern that the government might object to her role. He said the Centre had conveyed to her that it had no reservations. The Chief Justice said both sides had agreed to her appointment.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a private party, said the Centre had proposed a former petroleum secretary as one of the two experts who would assist Desai. Sibal said he had no objection to the nominee provided the former official had played no role in the case while in office. He said the Attorney General had given an assurance on the matter.

The Supreme Court appointed Desai on 30 October after the parties were unable to reach a settlement. It asked her to draw on the expertise of two specialists suggested by the parties. On 20 May, the court had declined Reliance’s request to pause the appeal hearing while the companies pursued a settlement with the Centre.