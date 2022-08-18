Centre blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation

False claims were made in various videos of the blocked channels and content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country.



The channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign States.



The content blocked by the Ministry was found to be detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, India's friendly relations with foreign States, and public order in the country.



Accordingly, the content was covered within the ambit of section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.



The blocked Indian YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors and logos of certain TV news channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic.