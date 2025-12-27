Centre clears 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir

A panel under the Ministry of Environment has approved the 260-megawatt Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.

The clearance was granted by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) on hydel projects during its 45th meeting earlier this month, enabling the government to proceed with floating construction tenders for the run-of-the-river project. The project is estimated to cost more than Rs 3,200 crore.

The approval comes against the backdrop of India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in April this year. In its meeting minutes, the panel noted that while the project parameters were originally designed in line with the provisions of the 1960 treaty, the agreement now stands suspended with effect from 23 April 2025.