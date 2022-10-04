Centre clears amendments in FM radio policy guidelines, removes 3-year window period

The decision was taken in last week's Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



As per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, these three amendments together will help the private FM radio industry to fully leverage the economies of scale and pave the way for further expansion of FM radio and entertainment to Tier-III cities in the country. This will not only create new employment opportunities but also ensure that music and entertainment over the FTA (Free to Air) radio media is available to the common man in the remotest corners of the country.



To improve Ease of Doing Business in the country, the emphasis of the government has been on the simplification and rationalisation of the existing rules to make governance more efficient and effective so that its benefits reach the common man.