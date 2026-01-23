Centre clears wage and pension revisions for insurers, NABARD and RBI staff

The central government on Friday approved long-awaited wage and pension revisions for employees of public sector general insurance companies, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and retirees of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to a finance ministry statement, the decisions will benefit more than 46,000 employees as well as over 46,800 pensioners and family pensioners across the three institutions.

For public sector general insurance companies (PSGICs), the wage revision will take effect from 1 August 2022. The overall wage bill will rise by 12.41 per cent, with a 14 per cent increase in basic pay and dearness allowance. Around 43,247 employees are expected to benefit.

The revision also raises the government’s contribution to the National Pension System from 10 per cent to 14 per cent for employees who joined after 1 April 2010. In addition, family pension has been standardised at 30 per cent, benefiting more than 14,600 family pensioners.

The total financial outlay for the insurance sector revisions has been estimated at Rs 8,170.30 crore, including arrears, enhanced pension contributions and family pension payments.

The PSGICs covered under the decision include National Insurance Company, New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance, United India Insurance, General Insurance Corporation of India and the Agricultural Insurance Company of India.