Centre did not fulfil promises to farmers despite PM's word: SKM in Lakhimpur Kheri

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday alleged the Centre has not worked for fulfilling its promises towards farmers despite announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it appealed to people of Uttar Pradesh to "punish the BJP".

In a press conference of the SKM here, farmer leader Shivkumar Sharma 'Kakkaji' said the government had made several assurances, including over the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, in the wake of the farmers' protest but failed to deliver.

Among the promises were that all cases lodged against protestors would be taken back, families of those who died during the agitation will get financial compensation, farmers will be kept out of the ambit of electricity bills, Sharma, flanked by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, told reporters.