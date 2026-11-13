Centre extends five-year ban on Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation
MHA cites alleged inflammatory speeches, promotion of communal hatred and links to radicalisation as grounds for the extension
The Centre extends the ban on Zakir Naik-led Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an unlawful association for another five years under the UAPA
The MHA cites alleged inflammatory speeches, promotion of communal hatred and links to radicalisation as grounds for the extension
The government says the move is necessary to protect national security, communal harmony and India's sovereignty and integrity
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the ban on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), headed by controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik, as an "unlawful association" for another five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.
The Centre had first declared the IRF an unlawful association on 15 November 2021, under Section 3(1) of the UAPA. The latest decision extends the restrictions under Section 6(1) of the Act.
In an official statement, the home ministry said the organisation's activities were considered prejudicial to India's security and had the potential to disturb peace, communal harmony and the country's secular fabric.
The ministry also alleged that the IRF and its members, particularly its founder and president Zakir Naik, had been encouraging followers to promote religious disharmony and feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between different communities.
Among the grounds cited for extending the ban are what the government described as Naik's "objectionable and subversive" speeches and statements.
According to the MHA, Naik has allegedly promoted hatred between religious communities and influenced young people in India and abroad towards terrorist activities through his speeches.
The ministry further claimed that he had used international satellite television networks, the internet, print media and social media to reach millions of people worldwide with what it described as radical statements.
The home ministry warned that failing to curb the IRF's activities could allow the organisation to continue its alleged subversive operations and reorganise members who remain absconding.
The government also alleged that the organisation's activities could fuel communal disharmony, spread anti-national sentiments, encourage secessionism by supporting militancy and threaten India's sovereignty, integrity and security.
The MHA maintained that extending the ban was necessary to prevent these alleged activities and protect national security and communal harmony.
The extension keeps the IRF under the unlawful association designation for another five years, with the existing ban otherwise due to cease on 14 November 2026.
With IANS inputs