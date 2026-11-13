Centre extends five-year ban on Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation

The ministry also alleged that the IRF and its members, particularly its founder and president Zakir Naik, had been encouraging followers to promote religious disharmony and feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between different communities.

Among the grounds cited for extending the ban are what the government described as Naik's "objectionable and subversive" speeches and statements.

According to the MHA, Naik has allegedly promoted hatred between religious communities and influenced young people in India and abroad towards terrorist activities through his speeches.

The ministry further claimed that he had used international satellite television networks, the internet, print media and social media to reach millions of people worldwide with what it described as radical statements.

The home ministry warned that failing to curb the IRF's activities could allow the organisation to continue its alleged subversive operations and reorganise members who remain absconding.

The government also alleged that the organisation's activities could fuel communal disharmony, spread anti-national sentiments, encourage secessionism by supporting militancy and threaten India's sovereignty, integrity and security.

The MHA maintained that extending the ban was necessary to prevent these alleged activities and protect national security and communal harmony.

The extension keeps the IRF under the unlawful association designation for another five years, with the existing ban otherwise due to cease on 14 November 2026.

With IANS inputs