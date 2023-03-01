Centre for Policy Research FCRA licence suspended
Centre for Policy Research is a public policy think tank established in 1973; in September, the I-T department “surveyed” records of CPR
The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of prominent public policy think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) over violation of laws, officials said.
CPR was under scrutiny after Income Tax "surveys" on it and Oxfam India in September last year.
The FCRA licence of CPR has been suspended over violation of laws, the officials said.
Oxfam's FCRA licence was suspended in January last year, after which the NGO had filed a revision petition with the home ministry.
With the suspension of its licence, given under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), CPR will not be able to receive any funds from abroad.
