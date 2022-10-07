Centre forms panel to examine giving SC status to religious converts, who were 'historically' SCs

The Centre has appointed a commission headed by former CJI K G Balakrishnan to examine the matter of giving Scheduled Caste status to new people who claim to historically have belonged to the SCs, but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential orders.

The three-member team also includes retired IAS officer Dr Ravinder Kumar Jain and member UGC Prof Sushma Yadav, according to a gazette notification issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry on Thursday.