Centre hiked taxes on petrol, diesel by 250 per cent between 2014-15 and 2020-21: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attacked the government on Friday over rising fuel prices, saying the Centre hiked taxes on petrol and diesel by 250 per cent between 2014-15 and 2020-21

PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attacked the government on Friday over rising fuel prices, saying the Centre hiked taxes on petrol and diesel by 250 per cent between 2014-15 and 2020-21.

Her attack on the BJP-led government came amid a political slugfest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging higher fuel prices in many Opposition-ruled states.

The opposition chief ministers have launched an offensive against the prime minister on the issue of tax cuts on petroleum products.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said the central government increased the tax collection on petrol and diesel by 250 per cent between 2014-15 and 2020-21.


In 2014, excise duty charged was only Rs 9.48 on petrol and only Rs 3.56 on diesel, the Congress general secretary said.

Priyanka Gandhi also tagged a media report which said the central government increased excise duty on fuel by 250 per cent in six years.

