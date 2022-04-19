Centre likely to approve CAPF's proposal on rank designation

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to approve the proposal sent by the Central Armed Police Forces' to re-designate the designation of Second- In-Command or 2-I/C to Additional Commandant.



Explaining the difficulties, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said in the proposal to the Ministry said that the CAPF officers after superannuation in the rank of Second-In Command find it difficult to explain the rank and profile to the civil society.



"Even in various government organisations/departments, the rank of Second-In-Command is difficult to explain," the CRPF said in its proposal.



The CRPF said, "It goes without saying that a CAPF officer should take pride in his rank and file, but the rank of Second- In-Command (2I/C)A fails to add to the price of the officer, rather sometimes becoming a matter of embarrassment."