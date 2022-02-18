Centre likely to provide security to Kumar Vishwas after review

Security of former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Dr Kumar Vishwas is being reviewed following his claim that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the Prime Minister of "Independent Khalistan".



Sources in the security network said that in view of the threats, the Centre is likely to provide VIP security cover to him after a thorough review and based on intelligence inputs.



Reacting to the allegations levelled against him, Chief Minister Kejriwal on Friday said that he is the world's sweetest terrorist who builds hospitals.