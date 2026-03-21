Centre moves ‘umbrella law’ to regulate CAPF recruitment, deputation, promotions
Bill seeks to retain IPS deputation dominance in senior ranks despite Supreme Court push to reduce quota
Union home minister Amit Shah is set to introduce an “umbrella law” governing recruitment, deputation, promotions and service conditions of officers in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, according to the List of Business issued by the House.
At present, individual CAPFs — including the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB — operate under separate Acts, each with its own service rules for Group A General Duty officers and other personnel. The proposed Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026 aims to harmonise these provisions under a single legislative framework to address what the government describes as fragmented regulations and recurring litigation over service matters.
The Bill proposes that, for appointments from the Indian Police Service (IPS) to CAPFs, 50 per cent of inspector-general posts and at least 67 per cent of additional director-general posts will be filled through deputation. Positions at the level of special director-general and director-general are proposed to be filled exclusively through deputation.
The legislative move follows the Supreme Court’s October 2025 decision dismissing the Centre’s review plea against a May 2025 verdict that had called for a cadre review across CAPFs and recommended progressively reducing IPS deputation in senior ranks to address stagnation in promotions for cadre officers.
According to the Bill’s statement of objects and reasons, the absence of a unified law has led to regulatory inconsistencies and legal disputes affecting administrative functioning. The proposed framework seeks to streamline recruitment, deputation, promotion and service conditions while preserving the operational requirements of forces responsible for border management and internal security.
The document emphasises that IPS officers have historically played an integral role in CAPFs and argues that maintaining deputation from the All India Service is necessary to ensure coordination between the Union and the states in matters of national security and internal stability.
Meanwhile, a group of retired CAPF officers has approached the Supreme Court with a contempt petition against home secretary Govind Mohan, alleging non-compliance with the court’s direction on cadre review and service reforms. The group has argued that any legislative change affecting command structure and career progression will have implications for institutional morale and operational effectiveness.
In its 23 May 2025 judgment, the apex court had directed the Centre to conduct a long-pending cadre review within six months and reduce the proportion of deputation posts up to the Senior Administrative Grade over time to improve promotional avenues for CAPF cadre officers. The court observed that prolonged stagnation in promotions could adversely affect morale and participation in decision-making within the forces.
The CAPFs play a key role in border security, counter-insurgency operations and internal law enforcement support. The proposed law seeks to bring legislative clarity while balancing administrative needs, judicial directions and federal considerations governing the deployment of IPS officers in these forces.
With PTI inputs
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