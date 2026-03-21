Centre moves ‘umbrella law’ to regulate CAPF recruitment, deputation, promotions

Union home minister Amit Shah is set to introduce an “umbrella law” governing recruitment, deputation, promotions and service conditions of officers in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, according to the List of Business issued by the House.

At present, individual CAPFs — including the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB — operate under separate Acts, each with its own service rules for Group A General Duty officers and other personnel. The proposed Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026 aims to harmonise these provisions under a single legislative framework to address what the government describes as fragmented regulations and recurring litigation over service matters.

The Bill proposes that, for appointments from the Indian Police Service (IPS) to CAPFs, 50 per cent of inspector-general posts and at least 67 per cent of additional director-general posts will be filled through deputation. Positions at the level of special director-general and director-general are proposed to be filled exclusively through deputation.

The legislative move follows the Supreme Court’s October 2025 decision dismissing the Centre’s review plea against a May 2025 verdict that had called for a cadre review across CAPFs and recommended progressively reducing IPS deputation in senior ranks to address stagnation in promotions for cadre officers.