Centre must compensate kin of all medical professionals who lost life to COVID-19 as promised

It is to quite disappointing that only about 23.8 per cent families of the doctors who lost their lives fighting COVID-19 received the insurance amount of Rs 50 lakh announced by the Prime Minister under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), as on September 1, 2022. This is as per the information received by Dr Babu KV, an ophthalmologist from Kannur, Kerala on 26 September 2022 from The New India Assurance Company Ltd. in response to an RTI filed by him.

As per the figures furnished by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of beneficiaries under PMGKP who died of COVID-19 between 30 March 2020 and 30 September 2022 stood 1988 and the amount they are entitled to comes to Rs 994 crore. But as on September 1, 2022, only 428 beneficiaries had got the compensation, which amounts to Rs 214 crore.

According to Dr Jayesh Lele, honorary secretary general of Indian Medical Association, more than 1800 doctors across the country had succumbed to COVID-19. During the first wave, 757 and during the second wave, 839 doctors lost their lives. The rest 204 died later.