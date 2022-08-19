Centre needs to come out with unvarnished truth: Sajad Lone

Sajad said that in the last three years, disempowerment of the inhabitants of J&K has become a continuous process and is achieved incrementally with unfailing frequency.



He further said that J&K has a history of stolen elections and these statements are ugly reminders of those stolen elections and also indicative of nursing intentions of stealing elections in the future.



"We hope that instead of cheerleading newly baked scares on a daily basis, the government recognises its failings and makes amends for the errors made in the past three years. The perception amongst the people is that the Central government is up to its old tricks," he added.