Centre notifies elevation of two judges as CJs of Karnataka HC, J&K HC

The Centre has notified the elevation of two judges as chief justices of the Karnataka High Court, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, and also notified the transfer of Chief Justice of J&K High Court to the Rajasthan High Court.



Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, said: "As per the constitutional provisions, Justice Pankaj Mithal is transferred to Rajasthan as Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC, Justice PB Varale is appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC & Justice AM Magrey as Chief Justice of J&K & Ladakh HC. I extend best wishes to all of them".