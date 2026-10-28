Centre orders probe as Kuno cheetah dies from firearm pellet injuries

The Centre has sent a high-level team to investigate the death of a 19-month-old cheetah from firearm pellet injuries

Five pellets were removed during emergency surgery, but the animal died on 27 October

Madhya Pradesh has also formed a Special Task Force comprising forest and police officers

The Centre has deputed a high-level team to investigate the death of a 19-month-old male cheetah from Kuno National Park after firearm pellets caused multiple internal injuries, the Union environment ministry said on Wednesday.

The cheetah, identified as KNG22, died on 27 October despite intensive veterinary treatment and emergency surgery at a facility in Jabalpur.

Veterinarians recovered five firearm pellets from its body during the operation, according to the ministry’s statement.

The animal was found injured on 25 October in the Morena territorial forest, outside Kuno’s protected area. The statement said it was rescued the same day from the Sheopur Territorial Forest Division and subsequently received treatment in Jabalpur.