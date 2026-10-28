Centre orders probe as Kuno cheetah dies from firearm pellet injuries
High-level team to examine evidence and coordinate with Madhya Pradesh authorities after five pellets were recovered during surgery
The Centre has sent a high-level team to investigate the death of a 19-month-old cheetah from firearm pellet injuries
Five pellets were removed during emergency surgery, but the animal died on 27 October
Madhya Pradesh has also formed a Special Task Force comprising forest and police officers
The Centre has deputed a high-level team to investigate the death of a 19-month-old male cheetah from Kuno National Park after firearm pellets caused multiple internal injuries, the Union environment ministry said on Wednesday.
The cheetah, identified as KNG22, died on 27 October despite intensive veterinary treatment and emergency surgery at a facility in Jabalpur.
Veterinarians recovered five firearm pellets from its body during the operation, according to the ministry’s statement.
The animal was found injured on 25 October in the Morena territorial forest, outside Kuno’s protected area. The statement said it was rescued the same day from the Sheopur Territorial Forest Division and subsequently received treatment in Jabalpur.
The central investigation team comprises the Inspector General of Forests from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the Additional Director of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the bureau’s Regional Deputy Director.
It will examine the circumstances surrounding the cheetah’s death, assess the available evidence and work closely with the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department to ensure swift and strict action, the ministry said.
The state government has separately constituted a Special Task Force of forest and police officers to investigate the incident.
With PTI inputs