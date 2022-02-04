Centre, Parsi community agree on protocol for handling Covid victim bodies, Supreme Court told

The body of the Covid-19 Parsi victim will be brought by the Nassasalars to the Tower of Silence complex from mortuary or home in a body bag which will not be opened, but as per existing Guidelines, the face of the deceased will be allowed to be seen from a distance of at least 10 feet by the family only by unzipping the face - covering of the body bag," said the protocol.



The note submitted in the top court said Dokhma No 3 has been set aside for Covid victims alone and used for performing religious ceremonies for dead bodies of Parsis Covid-19 victims, and this will not be used for non-Covid dead bodies.



It further added: "Since the principal mode of disposal at the Tower of Silence is through strong and powerful rays of the Sun, and hence to deal with the problem of birds of prey, the petitioner undertakes to install as soon as possible, a metallic bird net over Dokhma-No 3 - which is exclusively reserved for the dead Parsi Covid-19 victims; this will eliminate contact with birds and animals and will avoid any intrusion by vultures. Hence, there will be no exposure of the body to birds etc. once the metallic net gets installed over Dokhma-No 3."