Centre reduced LPG prices in response to pressure of I.N.D.I.A, says Tejashwi

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the Narendra Modi government's decision on Tuesday to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200 was due to the pressure of opposition alliance INDIA.

Reaching Mumbai with his father and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav to take part in the third meeting of INDIA, he tweeted: "INDIA is a pride of people, INDIA is a life of people.

"The Narendra Modi government which has been looting the country for the last 9 years are scared due to the popularity of INDIA and issues of public interest and hence it has slightly reduced the price of LPG cylinder. Just wait and watch, we will force them to reduce the prices of fuel and commodities as well. We will not allow this government to sell the country to industrialists."