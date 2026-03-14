In sudden move, Centre revokes Sonam Wangchuk detention under NSA

The Union government has revoked the detention of climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), bringing an abrupt end to nearly six months of incarceration that had triggered widespread protests and political controversy across India.

In an official statement on Saturday, the Centre said it had exercised its powers under the stringent preventive detention law to withdraw the order with immediate effect.

Wangchuk had been detained on September 26, 2025, two days after violent protests erupted in Leh during a long-running movement demanding statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. Authorities invoked the NSA on the orders of the Leh district magistrate, citing the need to “maintain public order,” and later transferred him to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.

According to the government statement, Wangchuk has already served nearly half of the maximum detention period permitted under the law. Preventive detention under the NSA can extend up to one year without formal charges.

The Centre said it has been “actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.”