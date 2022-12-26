Centre should declare 'Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra' as Union Territory: Ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray also asked whether Maharashtra Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) has said a word about the issue and questioned the state government's stand on it. The matter is sub-judice and there is a status quo on it, but who is spoiling the atmosphere? he asked, apparently targeting the Karnataka government.



The Karnataka legislature has reiterated the state's stand that the border issue is a settled one, and not an inch of land will be given to the neighbouring state.



Thackeray questioned the central government's role as "guardian" of both the states. "Has the central government acted as guardian. We expect the central government to act as the guardian," he said. He also said (members of) both the Houses should watch the movie "Case for Justice" and read the Mahajan Commission report (on the border issue). When the Belagavi Municipal Corporation passed a resolution to merge with Maharashtra, action was taken against the corporation, Thackeray said.