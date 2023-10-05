Centre should declare Sikkim, Himachal tragedies as national disasters: Kharge

While condoling the loss of lives in the Sikkim cloudburst and subsequent flash floods, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that such tragedies, also including the recent rain-related calamities in Himachal Pradesh, should be declared as national disasters by the Centre.

In a lengthy post on X, Kharge said: :The situation in Sikkim is precarious as several people have lost their lives and many including our brave Army personnel are missing due to cloudburst and flash floods.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Sikkim who are battling these distressing times."

The Congress president went on to say that the Centre "must do everything possible to rescue people in safer locations and find the missing persons, whose count is reportedly steadily increasing".

"A lot of damage has been done to the infrastructure, and the Union and the state governments must work together in the medium and long term to rebuild this beautiful state."