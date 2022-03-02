Centre should realise humanity is more important than politics, can lead peace talks: Mamata on Ukraine crisis

Asserting that it is the Centre's responsibility to bring back Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Union government should realise that humanity is more important than politics.



She also urged the NDA government at the Centre to take lead in peace talks.



It is the Union government's responsibility to bring back Indians stuck in war-hit Ukraine. The Centre should ensure safe return of all the stranded Indians. I am in favour of peace, not war. The COVID-19 pandemic has already destroyed a lot. India can lead talks to maintain world peace, Banerjee said.