Centre spent Rs 38 lakh on Trump's 36-hour State Visit in 2020: RTI

Trump later flew to Agra on the same day to visit Taj Mahal.



He visited the national capital on February 25 where he held bilateral talks with Modi.



One Mishall Bhathena in an RTI had sought to know from the External Affairs Ministry the total expenses incurred by the Indian government during the visit of the President and First Lady of the United States of America in February 2020, including the expense on food, security, housing, flights, transport, etc.



Bhathena who had filed the application on October 24, 2020, did not receive any response following which he filed a first appeal and later approached the Commission, the highest appellate authority in RTI matters.



The EAM gave a submission to the Commission on August 4, 2022 citing COVID-19 for the delay in furnishing a response.