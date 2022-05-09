Centre takes U-turn on sedition law in Supreme Court; says it will be re-examined

The affidavit, filed by an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs, said that the government has decided to re-examine and re-consider the provisions of Section 124A of the IPC which can only be done before the competent forum.



In view of the..., it is respectfully submitted that this Hon'ble court may not invest time in examining the validity of section 124A of the IPC once again and be pleased to await the exercise of reconsideration to be undertaken by the Government of India before an appropriate forum where such reconsideration is constitutionally permitted, the affidavit said.