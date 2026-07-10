Centre tightens rules on alcohol-heavy medicinal formulations, ends licence exemption

The Centre has withdrawn a long-standing licensing exemption for medicinal formulations containing more than 12 per cent ethyl alcohol, bringing them under tighter regulatory control in a move aimed at curbing misuse and preventing their diversion for intoxication.

Under the revised rules, medicinal products containing more than 12 per cent volume-by-volume ethyl alcohol and sold in quantities exceeding 30 ml will no longer be eligible for exemption under Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945. Instead, they will require licences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and will be shifted to Schedule H1, making them prescription-only products subject to stricter record-keeping and sale conditions.

Officials said the decision was taken after concerns were raised about the misuse of certain medicinal preparations that remain exempt from licensing despite containing very high concentrations of alcohol. These include some aromatic and spice-based formulations, such as tinctures containing cardamom, ginger and similar ingredients, where the alcohol content can be as high as 80 to 90 per cent by volume.

The health ministry said references had also been received from some state governments flagging the issue. It added that the amendment was intended to ensure such products were supplied only through the regulated pharmaceutical chain and not diverted for non-medical consumption.