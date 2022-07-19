Govt calls all-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis Tuesday; Jaishankar to brief MPs

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a nationwide state of emergency with effect from Monday.



The island nation off the tip of southeast India needs about USD 5 billion in the next six months to cover the basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts.



India has been the principal source of foreign assistance to Sri Lanka this year.



Sri Lankan protesters have vowed to continue their struggle for a complete change of the system by abolishing the presidency, as the popular uprising, that ousted Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president, marked the 100th day on Sunday. The anti-government protest began on April 9 near the presidential office and has been continuing without a break.



Rajapaksa, 73, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday and then landed in Singapore on Thursday, formally resigned on Friday, capping off a chaotic 72 hours in the crisis-hit nation that saw protesters storm many iconic buildings, including the President and the Prime Minister's residences.

