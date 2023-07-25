Centre to seek LS approval for passage of Jan Vishwas Bill

The central government will try and get the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will introduce the Bill in the Lower House.

Recently cleared by the Union cabinet, the Bill, which was also referred to a joint panel of Parliament, seeks to amend certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business.Meanwhile, Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha, and also seek its passage.