Centre trying to 'silence' Sanjay Singh: AAP on arrest of Rajya Sabha MP

The AAP on Thursday accused the Centre of trying to silence its MP Sanjay Singh by arresting him, and challenged the BJP-led Union government to make public any evidence they have against him.

Singh was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference here, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed that over 500 officers of the ED and CBI conducted raids at various places linked to the AAP leaders in the last 15 months but “haven't found a single evidence” against them.

“They raided Manish Sisodia's residence, offices and several other places but they couldn't find evidence of corruption of even a single penny. And now, Sanjay Singh has been targeted,” she said.

“The ED officers raided every inch of Sanjay Singh's residence but couldn't find anything. They arrested him because he constantly raised issues of Centre's corruption,” she added. Atishi further said that if there is any evidence against their leader, the Centre “should make it public”.