Centre unable to protect details of crores of Indians: Congress sharpens attack on Centre

The Congress on Tuesday intensified its attack on the Centre over the alleged data breach on CoWIN platform and accused it of not being able to protect the personal details of crores of people.

Asserting that the CoWIN portal was completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy, the government has dismissed as "mischievous" the claims of data breach on the platform and said the matter has been reviewed by the country's nodal cyber security agency CERT-In.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said neither does the Narendra Modi government care about the right to privacy of citizens nor about national security.