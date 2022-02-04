Centre unilaterally announced river-linking project: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah urged the Centre to consult all southern States by calling for a meeting of political parties and Chief Ministers, preferably in Karnataka, in this regard, and place all the information before the people.



"States should know how much water they will get...we are a council of States, we are in a federal system, not dictatorship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps making speeches that we are into cooperative federalism, but the conduct of his government is against it," he said and added that such unilateral decisions represent a dictatorial attitude, which is condemnable.



Karnataka Chief Minister, reacting to the announcement in the budget, said the State would stick to its stand that peninsular rivers should not be interlinked before the State's share of waters is finalised.



"They (Centre) have said they will go ahead once all States agree with the DPR, which is still under discussion. When the DPR is being prepared, our State's share has to be decided in the right way. This is our stand...," the Chief Minister said.



Noting that the project has been discussed at the National Water Development Agency, Siddaramaiah said it has been estimated that 347 tmc water would be available by linking rivers, which can be used to provide water to the southern States.



"In Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and other States, more 55 per cent of the land available for cultivation are irrigated while in Karnataka it is only 30 per cent. After Rajasthan we have more area under the dryland. So, Karnataka should get justice," he said.



Demanding detailed discussions before the commencement of the river-linking project, the Congress Legislature Party leader further said Karnataka is also partner of the project, as Cauvery originates from the State flows here before flowing into neighbouring Tamil Nadu and then to the sea.