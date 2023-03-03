Centre wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling for garnering votes: Mehbooba

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the Centre wants to keep the pot boiling in Jammu and Kashmir to garner more votes in elections.



Her remarks come in the wake of the dismissal of three employees by the Jammu and Kashmir government for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities and the attaching of properties of militants.



"In the name of fighting militancy, govt employees are dismissed arbitrarily & houses attached without giving the families any chance to avail the due legal course. This is collective punishment for innocent families & upends their lives," Mufti wrote on Twitter.



The former chief minister said the "muscular iron fisted policy" may appeal to the BJP vote bank in the country, but in Jammu and Kashmir, "it is not only wreaking lives but further alienating people here from rest of the country".



"GOI wants to keep the Kashmir pot boiling to use it in elections to garner votes," she added.

