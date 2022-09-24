Centre withdraws incentives, allowances to AIS Officers working in North-East

AIS officers comprise Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS). As per DoPT earlier order, officers belonging to the Assam-Meghalaya joint cadre, Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura and Manipur cadres were entitled to a special allowance of additional 25 per cent basic pay and a few other incentives for posting in the Northeast.



The letter said that the post-retirement housing facility which was introduced in the year 2007 for officers belonging to NE cadres shall be withdrawn.



As per the order, the incentive of reimbursement of payable Income Tax to Tribal All India Service officers belonging to the North-East Cadres while on central deputation has been withdrawn.



Moreover, the order on flexible inter-cadre deputation for officers of NE cadres that was consolidated in 2017 has also been discontinued.