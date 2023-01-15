Centre's fund insufficient to provide nutritious mid-day meal: Trinamool

On an average, he added, each student in a meal is allotted 50 grams of rice, eight grams of pulses and 100 grams of vegetables. "Now add the cost of spices, fuel which is mainly cooking gas and the payment to the cook. Often there are demands for the addition of protein food like eggs or fish. With this paltry allotment when it is difficult to meet the bare minimum adding more nutrition is out of the question," he added.



According to senior Trinamool Congress legislator Tapas Roy, the decision to send the Central field inspection team without increasing the fund allotment under the mid-day meal scheme is prompted by narrow political motives. "First the Union government should send such inspection teams to the BJP- ruled states instead of just isolating West Bengal," Roy said.



The BJP state spokesman in West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya has claimed that Trinamool Congress leaders are trying to defend the indefensible. "Agreed that the fund allocation needs enhancement for providing nutritious food to the students under the scheme. But how can ruling party leaders justify the recent developments of recovery of lizards, cockroaches from the meals," Bhattacharya questioned.



Mid-day meal is the second Centrally sponsored scheme after the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) whose implementation in West Bengal has come under the scanner of the Union government.