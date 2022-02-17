Centre's hyperbole on OROP presented much rosier picture than what is actually given: Supreme Court

Venkatraman said that the government after the government was not able to deliver on OROP but this government came out with a policy and ultimately tried to deliver.



OROP is not a statutory term, it is a term of art. It is a policy which is non-arbitrary. We have already spent more than Rs 50,000 crores. Maybe after five years, we re-formulate the formula the ASG said.



The bench said that what the petitioners are saying is that by connecting OROP with MACP, the Centre has reduced the benefits substantially, and actually the principle of OROP is ultimately defeated.



Referring to the earlier statement of the ASG that they have taken the mean of the highest and lowest of the pension in the same rank and those below the average were brought up and those above were retained, Justice Chandrachud said that the Centre could not have brought down the highest pension holder, as they were protected under the law.



The bench said, Your policy is one rank and one pension which is the heart and soul. What actually has happened is that you gave different pensions due to MACP, which has acted as a barrier to equal pension .



Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi and advocate Balaji Sirnivasan, appearing for petitioner Indian Ex-servicemen Movement (IESM), said the sum and substance of the Centre's arguments are that they are not inclined to give OROP but they will have one rank different pension.



They said that it could have been 10 years for periodic review but they chose 5 years. A Minister's statement on the floor of the house is not enforceable but what about the morality of a statement being made. Where in their policy have they said that MACP will not be factored in? They have made arguments beyond the realm of policy , he said.



The bench said, It cannot issue a mandamus to implement a statement made in the Parliament. A minister's statement given during a budget speech is not enforceable,



that is our judgement. We will be turning 70 years of legal precedents on its head if we do it .



The hearing remained inconclusive and would continue on February 23.



On Tuesday, the top court had asked the Centre whether, after agreeing in principle to OROP, it went back on its decision over automatically passing on any future enhancements in pension to the pensioners.



On July 11, 2016, the top court had issued notice on the plea filed by IEMS through advocate Balaji Srinivasan seeking implementation of OROP as recommended by the Koshyari Committee with an automatic annual revision, instead of the current policy of periodic review once in five years.



The IESM has challenged the Centre's policy of periodic review of pension once in five years, saying such an approach was the dilution of the February 26, 2014 announcement of government by which the revision in pension was to automatically pass on to the past pensioners on an annual basis.