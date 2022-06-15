CET 2022 exam in Karnataka from June 16

The Questions and Answers in each subject question paper will be printed both in English and Kannada Language. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada Versions, the English version will be taken as final, he has clarified.



A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada Language Test on 18-06-2022 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.



The candidates will not be allowed to wear/carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They should not carry any Tablet/Mobile/Calculator to the Examination Hall.