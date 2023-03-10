Chairman is umpire, cannot be cheerleader for ruling dispensation: Congress on Dhankhar's criticism of Rahul

The Congress on Thursday hit out at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his criticism of Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK, saying that the Rajya Sabha chairman is an umpire and cannot be a cheerleader for any ruling dispensation.

The Congress' reaction came after Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar attacked Gandhi for his comments regarding microphones being turned off in Parliament, and said he would be on the "wrong side" of the Constitution if he stayed silent on the issue.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh noted that at an event on Thursday to mark the launch of a book, the vice president made certain remarks on Rahul Gandhi's speech delivered in the United Kingdom. "There are certain offices which require us to shed our prejudices, our party allegiances and compel us to rid ourselves of whatever propaganda we may have imbibed along the way.

"The office of the Vice President of India, an office on which the Constitution bestows the additional responsibility of being the Chair of the Rajya Sabha, is foremost amongst these," Ramesh said.