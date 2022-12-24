Chalk out middle path to address issues of Kashmiri Pandit staffers: Mehbooba Mufti to J-K admin

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said instead of giving migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees an ultimatum to join their duty, the Jammu and Kashmir administration should chalk out a middle path taking into consideration the recent targeted killings in the Valley.

The migrant Kashmiri Pandit and Jammu-based reserved category employees left the Valley in May following the targeted killings of two colleagues. They are seeking relocation outside Kashmir.

However, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha last Wednesday asserted that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure the safety of minority community employees, including Kashmiri Pandits, in the Valley and sent out a "loud and clear" message to those demanding a transfer — no salary for sitting at home.