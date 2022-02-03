'Chalo Vijayawada': Massive show of strength by Andhra Pradesh employees ahead of strike

The police, which had denied permission for the protest in view of Covid-19 situation and set up checkposts, could do nothing to stop a wave of protestors flooding the key artery in the city. Defying all restrictions, employees, teachers, pensioners and even contract employees reached the venue.



Despite the checkposts, barricades and other measures taken by the police, protestors poured in from all directions. Many reached by cars, three-wheelers and even by two-wheelers to join what is described as the biggest demonstration by government employees in many years.



The protestors marched through the BRTS road. Some adopted novel methods to lodge their protest by singing or by even begging.



They demanded that the government take back the Government Order (GO) issued last month, fixing new pay scales as per 23 per cent pay revision. They argue that since they were receiving 27 per cent interim relief the GO has led to downward revision in their salaries.



The employees are demanding that the government make public Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report.



"Our demands are just. We are demanding the government to give us our rights," said an employee participating in the rally.



The employees criticised the 'adamant' attitude of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. "We don't want your reverse PRC. Pay us salaries as per the old pay scales," said another employee.



Addressing the mammoth gathering, the leaders of PRC Sadhana Samiti made it clear that their protest will continue till the government accepts their demands.